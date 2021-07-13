A Broadcom buy of SAS lands Wall Street support – but one says cuts are likely

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.