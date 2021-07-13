Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cary, NC

A Broadcom buy of SAS lands Wall Street support – but one says cuts are likely

By Rick Smith
wraltechwire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARY – Wall Street analysts are reacting positively to a possible acquisition of Cary-based SAS by tech conglomerate Broaadcom. But if a deal is made cuts would follow or more profits generated to justify the deal, say analysts. Such talk from analysts could help Broadcom if it decides to make...

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Business
City
Cary, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom#Sas#Ca Technologies#Wall Street#Software#Sas#Broaadcom#Citi#Morgan Stanley#Bmo Capital Markets#Truist Securities#Avgo#Bloomberg News#Ca Technologies#Symantec Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Wall Street consensus on Apple Q3 performance 'conservative,' says analyst

Investment bank Wedbush believes that an iPhone "supercycle" and Apple's services will lead to another major earnings beat when the Cupertino tech giant reports its Q3 2021 quarterly results. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says he expects Apple's June quarter fiscal results to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Wall Street Sees Red

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative. Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down. The economic calendar for this week is relatively light, at the same time reports on homebuilder confidence, housing starts and existing home sales might get special attention.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Broadcom (AVGO) in Talks to Buy Software Firm SAS - DJ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in talks to buy SAS Institute, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could value SAS in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion. and could be...
SoftwareInformationWeek

SAS Founders Call Off Sales Talks with Broadcom

For a few hours in the last week, it looked like longtime enterprise analytics leader SAS might finally actually be sold to a larger tech company, paving the way to a potential retirement or full-time philanthropy focus for its 78-year-old co-founder, co-owner, and CEO, Jim Goodnight, and a new owner for the company's portfolio of enterprise analytics offerings.
StocksInvestorPlace

Ignore Wall Street and Buy CCIV Stock on Lucid Management’s Confidence

Lucid Motors hosted an investor call yesterday in which management provided updates on the business ahead of its impending merger with Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV). CCIV stock rallied into the call, but dropped soon after. Despite maintaining that Lucid is on track to begin delivering its EVs in the second half...
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

Goodnight says SAS not for sale; Broadcom talks over, says report

CARY – SAS is not for sale, says CEO and majority owner Jim Goodnight and talks with Broadcom have broken off, according to a report. “I can confirm that Dr. Goodnight sent a message to all employees in which he said ‘We are not up for sale.’ SAS remains focused on furthering innovation to serve our customers,” SAS spokesperson Shannon Heath said late Tuesday afternoon.
Businessprotocol.com

SAS reportedly bows out of potential Broadcom deal

The founders of SAS "changed their mind" about a possible sale to Broadcom, according to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the news on Monday of the discussions between the two firms. While Broadcom previously acquired enterprise software firm CA Technologies, the potential purchase of SAS baffled analysts, who said...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. is in talks to purchase analytics software developer SAS Institute Inc., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. The deal would value SAS at $15 billion to $20 billion. Broadcom has a market value of nearly $200 billion.
Businesssiliconangle.com

SAS Institute decides against selling itself to Broadcom after all, reports say

Data analytics firm SAS Institute Inc. has reportedly backed out of talks with Broadcom Inc. over a possible sale, following a change of heart by its owners. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that chipmaker Broadcom was looking to buy closely held SAS for a deal valued at between $15 billion and $20 billion. It said the deal could be could be finalized within two weeks, citing people familiar with the matter.
Stockswmleader.com

Broadcom Stock Nears Buy Point Amid Big Acquisition Rumor

Broadcom‘s (AVGO) rumored acquisition of software firm SAS Institute would be a good fit for the company, Wall Street analysts say. Broadcom stock is approaching a buy point on the news. X. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Broadcom is in talks to buy SAS for $15 billion to...
Businesschannele2e.com

Broadcom Acquiring SAS Institute?

Broadcom may acquire business intelligence and analytics software provider SAS Institute Inc. for $15 billion to $20 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The target acquisition potentially aligns well with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software businesses — particularly products from CA Technologies and Symantec. However, the SAS Institute employees could potentially face culture shock under Broadcom’s ownership, ChannelE2E believes.
StocksMiami Herald

Day traders take wall street by storm again in record dip buying

On Monday at around 1 p.m. in New York, just as U.S. stocks were gripped by the worst trading session in months, Google searches for the “Dow Jones” spiked. By the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had clawed back some of the biggest losses, and the next day posted its best performance in a month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy