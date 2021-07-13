Cancel
Anmoore, WV

Melissa Dawn Wilson

By Master Control
WDTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Dawn Wilson, 45, of Anmoore, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her home. She was born in Clarksburg on December 22, 1975. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Bea Wilson. She is also survived by her mother, Nancy McCloy and stepfather, Bernard McCloy of Anmoore; daughter, Isabella Wilson and husband Joseph; son, Bea Wilson III; two granddaughters, Callie Mcgonigle and Frankie Wilson; sister, Glennda Schuchardt; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Rhodes and sister, Christina Rhodes. Melissa dedicated her life to her family and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her free time watching the Walking Dead and was a cat lover. She will be sadly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Wilson will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

