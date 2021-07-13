Patients referred for rehab after COVID-19 had worse health than cancer patients

As the country continues to push for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some remain concerned over rare cases of heart inflammation—myocarditis and pericarditis—linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines. While some parents may be thinking twice about teen vaccination, medical experts reassure that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis are far lower than the risks of serious illness or death from contracting COVID-19.