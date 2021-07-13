Brevard College Pleased to Announce Reaffirmation of Accreditation
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has informed Brevard College of approval by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees of the College’s 10-year Reaffirmation of Accreditation. In addition, SACSCOC approved the College’s proposal to begin offering master’s degrees, and approved the College’s first two graduate programs, Master of Science degrees in Health and Human Performance and Emergency Management.brevard.edu
