Electric delivery vehicle emissions depend on charging

New York State-based fuel cell vehicle company Hyzon Motors announced it has developed a new onboard hydrogen storage system technology capable of reducing the weight and manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles powered by Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cells. “The new patent-pending onboard hydrogen storage system technology integrates lightweight composite materials with the system’s metal frame. It has the potential to reduce the overall weight of the system by 43%, storage system costs by 52% and the required manufacturing component count by 75%, based on a single-rack system with capacity to store five hydrogen cylinders,” reads the note published on Thursday. The storage system can be configured to hold varying numbers of hydrogen tanks, from five to 10. The new technology has already been installed in pilot trucks in Europe and is expected to be deployed across all vehicles beginning in Q4 2021. The development of this technology was a cross-Atlantic collaboration between Hyzon Europe and Hyzon U.S., with the company planning to produce this new system in both its Rochester, NY, and Groningen, the Netherlands, facilities.