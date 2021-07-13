Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Oregon Capitol opens to public for first time in 16 months

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Self-guided tours will be allowed as visitor services and Capitol Bookstore reopen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSlJh_0avryKQN00

The Oregon Capitol in Salem reopened to the public Monday, July 12, ending a nearly 16-month lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislative leaders, who control the Capitol's operations, closed the statehouse to the public on March 18, 2020. The move came 10 days after Gov. Kate Brown had declared a state emergency because of the virus that would go on to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said health officials had recommended access to the capitol be severely limited until infections fell below 50 per 100,000 population in Marion County, which includes Salem.

After Brown announced the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions at the end of June, top legislators said the building would reopen July 12. Oregon has reached an Oregon Health Authority goal of getting at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine into 70% of eligible adults.

"With new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and the lifting of county risk levels, we are excited to expand entry to the Capitol today to include members of the public," Kotek and Courtney said Monday in a joint statement.

The Oregon State Capitol Visitor Services said the Capitol Store would be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the next few weeks. Self-guided tours were allowed immediately, while guided tours will be offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning July 19. Tours of the Capitol tower won't return until 2022.

Visitors will not be able to see the Senate and House chambers, which are undergoing renovations through the end of the year. The main entrance and rear entrance will be closed at time for the refurbishing work. During the closure, only state government officials, lawmakers, limited staff, some capitol employees, and journalists were allowed inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvYlA_0avryKQN00

Opposed to limits

The House and Senate held three short special sessions in 2020 and the full 160-day regular session in 2021. Committees held virtual hearings, but lawmakers were required to come to Salem for the final floor votes.

The closure has been politically divisive, with Republicans who opposed many of the state limits imposed during the virus crisis demanding the public be allowed into the building when the Legislature was meeting.

Democratic leaders countered that the zip code that includes the Capitol had the highest per capita number of infections in the state during much of the pandemic. The House reported at least four outbreaks of COVID-19, which led to short shutdowns in floor sessions.

Two Republican lawmakers who were critics of the state's COVID-19 policies and declined to be vaccinated later reported they had been infected. Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, who is also chair of the Oregon Republican Party, told EO Media that he had tested positive, suffered a short period of ill effects, then recovered. Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, told conservative radio host Lars Larsen that he had become seriously ill with the virus, but did not require hospitalization.

Nearman's opposition to the closure led to his becoming the first legislator to be expelled in state history. The House voted 59-1 in June to force Nearman out of office for "disorderly conduct." Nearman had opened a side door to the Capitol for a crowd of right-wing demonstrators during a special session of the Legislature on Dec. 21. The crowd clashed with Oregon State Police near the rotunda and were eventually ejected.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Peter Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Building#United States Capitol#Oregon State Capitol#Capitol Bookstore#The Oregon Capitol#House#Senate#The Capitol Store#Republicans#Legislature#Democratic#Eo Media#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Merkley: States will aid push for U.S. plastics recycling

Bill by Democratic senator is modeled on new laws in Oregon and Maine; he also seeks national bottle bill. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is counting on state efforts, like those in Oregon and Maine, to build the case for his federal legislation to compel plastics manufacturers to contribute to the cost of reducing, reusing or recycling materials.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Laurelhurst Park homeless campers to be cleared

The City Council issues a joint statement saying the situation at the park threatens public health and safety.The Portland City Council announced Monday, July 26, that the large number of homeless people living in and near Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland soon will be moved. "City Council is unified in our decision to act immediately at Laurelhurst Park in the interests of public safety and public health," said the announcement signed by all five council members. The joint announcement released on July 26 said the situation at the park threatens public health and safety. It cited an undated by recent...
AdvocacyPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tsongas, Pang: Lawmakers must make toxic-free law a priority

Dr. Theodora Tsongas is an environmental health scientist. Jamie Pang is the environmental health program director at Oregon Environmental Council. The past year has shown us, in so many ways, that when our state faces a challenge or a crisis, it is the communities with lower incomes that are hit the hardest. It was promising to see the Oregon Legislature make inequities of this kind a stated priority in 2021.
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

City extends fireworks ban

Council votes 7-1 to prohibit fireworks until Nov. 1 and extend state of emergency declaration. Anyone hoping to celebrate Labor Day, a birthday or an outdoor event with the ignition of fireworks within the city limits of Newberg should think again. Citing continued warm weather and high danger of wildfires,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Citizens group shares 'policy solutions' for crowd control

The report on police responses to protests will be presented to the Portland City Council on Sept. 22. The Citizen Review Committee Crowd Control & Use of Force Workgroup has released a set of recommendations on how to change the police response to protests in Portland. As protests continued in...
Colorado StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Have Colorado educators cracked the code to digital diversity?

The state's online public charter schools are national outliers when it comes to enrolling students of color.Critics of online public charter schools in Oregon have long pointed to the fact that "cybercharter" students enrolled statewide are disproportionately white. That characteristic, in fact, bears true across the country — with the exception of Colorado, where online charter schools have become more diverse than the student body statewide. "Colorado was the interesting one," said Bryan Mann, a professor at the University of Kansas Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, who has published research into online school student demographics across...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Opponents organizing against school board motions

With hot-button political issues on tap Aug. 10, effort underway to gather public comment. After Newberg School District board vice chairman Brian Shannon brought forth a trio of motions at a recent board meeting that seek to roll back inclusionary messaging and policies, a flood of reactions from the community began pouring in on social media and to board members' email inboxes.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Mayors ask Clackamas County to use funding for supportive housing

Cities urge plugging gap left by an earlier revenue delay with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Several mayors throughout Clackamas County sent a letter to county commissioners this week encouraging them to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to mitigate homelessness through supportive housing services (SHS). The joint letter...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Funding for Safe Rest Villages, other needs on City Council agenda

Millions in requests from federal America Rescue Act will be considered on Wednesday, July 28. The City Council will consider spending over $63 million in uncommitted federal American Rescue Act funds on Wednesday, July 28. The money would be appropriated to multiple city bureaus for numerous purposes. The largest single amount would be just over $16 million to the Bureau of Revenue and Financial Services for Alternative Houseless Interventions. That is expected to include the six managed homeless camps known as Safe Rest Villages proposed by Commissioner Dan Ryan. A committee is working to select the sites from a list...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Fatal shooting exposes murky role of Portland's hired guards

'It was a time bomb waiting to happen,' said the father of Freddy Nelson Jr., who was killed near a Delta Park BottleDrop in May. On the evening of May 29, gunfire echoed across a North Portland shopping plaza. Around 6:30 p.m, an armed security guard on patrol at Delta Park Center fatally shot Freddy Nelson Jr., 49, four times through the windshield of Nelson's Nissan Frontier as he sat in the plaza's parking lot, according to interviews with eyewitnesses and family members. Records show the shooter, identified by Oregon Public Broadcasting as 28-year-old Logan Gimbel, was one of at...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Jefferson County June unemployment sits at 6.8%

Unemployment rates dropped across Central Oregon in June following moderate job gains. Unemployment rates dropped across Central Oregon in June following moderate job gains. The drop in unemployment rates is reinforced by the decline in the number of workers claiming unemployment benefits, the State of Oregon Employment Department reports. The number of residents claiming benefits in Central Oregon dropped each month this year and was down by 60% in June from levels in January.
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla council to consider adopting city slogan

City slogan, street sweeper, travel kiosks on agenda for Wednesday, July 28 City Council meeting. The Molalla City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, for a regular meeting. Following the flag salute and roll call, the public will have a chance to comment for up to three...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Assisted by planners, Oregon City developers skirt new code

Staff alerts homebuilders of emergency code amendments so subdivisions won't be subject to new requirements. Oregon City's mayor and city commissioners took city planning staff to task this week for alerting developers about forthcoming emergency code amendments so homebuilders could propose subdivisions without being subject to new requirements intended to promote public safety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy