America Movil Q2 net profit more than doubles, beats forecasts

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, boosted by foreign exchange gains. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit surged to 42.8 billion pesos ($2.1...

www.streetinsider.com

