Washington, D.C.— Congressman Baird released the following statement after the unanimous passage of the Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act:. “Over the last year, we’ve seen the harmful impact the digital divide has had on thousands of Hoosiers and Americans across the country living in rural communities,” said Congressman Baird. “My colleagues and I on the House Committee on Agriculture recognize how essential reliable connectivity is for our farmers, and we agree that Congress must act swiftly to bridge the gap that persists among rural and urban communities. Yesterday’s unanimous passage of the Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act is a big win that prioritizes our rural communities by making a historic investment in rural broadband that will help us achieve our goal of delivering high speed and reliable broadband to all Americans.”