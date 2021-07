Many software companies depend on a land-and-expand model to grow their business. The idea is you "land" with one product or a small set of users and "expand" the software to other users and/or other software modules. As customers get more benefit from the software, it becomes harder for them to leave. This strategy is playing out extremely well for cloud cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). On a Motley Fool Live episode recorded on June 16, Fool.com contributor Brian Stoffel discusses the company's most recent quarter and explains the must-see chart for investors.