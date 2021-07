(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Before you put down big money on a vacation rental this summer, be sure you're going to get what you asked for. Before you put down big money on a vacation rental this summer, be sure you're going to get what you asked for. State consumer protection administrator Lara Sutherlin says you should take your time finding a good place on trusted sites or through trusted brokers. "So what you need to do is just be really cautious when someone is trying to get you to pay quickly, pay up front, pay in full."