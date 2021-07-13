Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Educational Development (EDUC) Announces Craig White Promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer and Appointed to the Board of Directors

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Educational Development Corporation ("EDC", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White is transitioning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to active Executive Chairman. Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. All changes became effective on July 13, 2021. Craig White has also been appointed and unanimously approved to the Company's Board of Directors.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Streetinsider Premium#Edc#Educ#Executive#Company#Salesforce#Modern Material Handling#Oklahoma State University#Electrical#Computer Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) announces appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced the appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2021. August Troendle will continue to serve as Medpace’s chairman and chief executive officer.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Encina Development Group Announces Appointment of Seasoned Executive Carlos Cabrera to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2021-- Encina Development Group (“Encina”), a company that produces circular chemicals from waste plastics, announced the appointment of Carlos Cabrera to its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005112/en/. Carlos Cabrera, a seasoned executive with decades of industry...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
TheStreet

Educational Development Corporation Announces Executive Management Change

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation ("EDC", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White is transitioning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to active Executive Chairman. Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. All changes became effective on July 13, 2021. Craig White has also been appointed and unanimously approved to the Company's Board of Directors.
Businessaithority.com

Fastly Announces Two New Appointments To Board Of Directors

Fastly, Inc. provider of an edge cloud platform, announced that it has appointed Paula Loop, previously an assurance partner at PwC and the leader of PwC’s Governance Insights Center and Charles Meyers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equinix, to its board of directors effective July 8, 2021. These independent director appointments increase Fastly’s Board of Directors to nine members.
BusinessTimes Union

Founder and CEO of Employers Health Network assumes new role as Company announces the promotion of Blake Allison to Chief Executive Officer

GRAPEVINE, Texas (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Employers Health Network (EHN) announced today that Blake Allison, executive vice president, will become chief executive officer effective July 1, 2021. Founder and CEO, Orlo “Spike” Dietrich, will assume a new role as founder, strategic advisor, and remain a board member of EHNexus (EHN’s parent company), while continuing to take part in the strategic direction of EHN. With this transition, Allison brings almost 20 years of experience in the healthcare and provider system industries.
BusinessSFGate

Maestro Health Announces New CEO for Next Phase of Company Growth

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. After nearly two years at the helm, Craig Maloney, current CEO of Maestro Health, has decided to pursue a new opportunity. Under his leadership, Maestro Health successfully navigated a transformation of the organization, building new management teams, and overall, pushing healthcare innovation. We are grateful for all his contributions and wish him well.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Andre Nadeau Promoted to President of Sirois Tool Co., Inc.

BERLIN, Conn. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. Sirois Tool announces today that longtime employee Andre Nadeau has been promoted from Operations Manager to the position of President of the company. Nadeau has been a member of Sirois’ management team for 12 years, and as president, he will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day management of sales, customer service, engineering, and quality assurance. “Andre has been my right hand since 1994,” said Sirois Tool owner Alan Ortner. “He understands every aspect of the business and has a great relationship with all our existing customers. He’s shown his commitment to being fair and honest with customers, vendors, and employees.”
Businessmartechseries.com

Syntellis Performance Solutions Appoints Flint Brenton as New Chief Executive Officer

The Leading Provider of EPM Software, Data and Analytics Solutions Names New Chief Executive Who Brings Client- and Employee-centric Culture to Help Drive Syntellis Forward into its Next Stage of Growth. Syntellis Performance Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and analytics solutions, announced...
Businessaithority.com

Via Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Chief Accounting Officer To Board Of Directors

Sarah Smith joins board of leading TransitTech company to chair the Audit Committee. Via, the global leader in TransitTech, announces that Sarah Smith has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors to chair the Audit Committee. Smith is a former member of the Management Committee of Goldman Sachs where she served as Chief Accounting Officer, Controller, and Chief Compliance Officer. She also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB), and previously served on the US Treasury Department’s Advisory Committee on the Auditing Industry. Smith is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Businessaithority.com

(ISC)² Appoints Tara Wisniewski To Executive Vice President Of Advocacy, Global Markets And Member Engagement

Philanthropic and global affairs leader to advance the organization’s global strategy for advocacy and government affairs, and champion the association’s charitable foundation, member engagement and diversity initiatives. (ISC)2 – the world’s largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals announced the appointment of Tara Wisniewski to executive vice president, advocacy,...
Politicsphennd.org

Executive Director, Delaware Workforce Development Board

The Delaware Workforce Development Board pursues and invests resources to improve the quality of the workforce in Delaware. The Executive Director for the Delaware Workforce Development Board is responsible for fiscal and program oversight, leadership, and strategic vision for the Board. Responsibilities include leading and implementing a comprehensive strategic vision, continued development and maintenance of strong relationships and partnerships, managing staff, supporting communications throughout the workforce system, fiscal management and coordination and integration of the workforce development system within the State of Delaware.
Food & Drinkshotelnewsresource.com

Freddy's Announces New Chief Development Officer and Expansion of Franchise Development Executive Team

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, announced today the addition of multiple new members joining the development team, which will be led by Andrew Thengvall, who was recently appointed to Chief Development Officer. For the last six years, Thengvall has served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Chief Legal Officer. In his new role, he will oversee the company's most recent additions including Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, and Todd Phelps, Director of Franchise Real Estate.
Sayre, PApahomepage.com

Guthrie names new President and Chief Executive Officer

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) – Edmund Sabanegh, Jr., M.D., M.B.A., has been unanimously approved by The Guthrie Clinic’s The Board of Directors as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 13, 2021. Dr. Sabanegh joins Guthrie from the Cleveland Clinic where, among other roles, he served as President, Cleveland Clinic...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Veracyte Appoints Rebecca Chambers as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Further Positioning Company for Global Growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2021-- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Chambers as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. Chambers, a seasoned financial executive with a track record for scaling high-growth healthcare businesses, will join the company July 19, reporting to Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer.
Businessaithority.com

Taboola Adds Gilad Shany, Chief Executive Officer At ION Acquisition Corporation, To Its Board Of Directors

Taboola a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced the appointment of investment industry veteran Gilad Shany to its board of directors. Gilad currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at ION Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) that has raised US $258,750,000 in its initial public offering, and Managing Partner and co-founder of ION Crossover Partners (ICP). ION is a leading Israeli based investment management firm with over $3bn of AUM across private and public markets, and a fundamental research focus on Israeli technology companies.
Chicago, ILyieldpro.com

Commercial finance veteran Suzanne Weiss joins Draper and Kramer as senior vice president

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce it has named Suzanne Weiss as senior vice president, commercial mortgage servicing, for its Commercial Finance Group. An industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in commercial finance, Weiss will oversee a group of five other servicers and have primary responsibility for servicing Draper and Kramer’s $3.5 billion commercial loan portfolio, including loans held by third-party borrowers, as well as debt used to finance Draper and Kramer’s own multifamily acquisitions and developments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy