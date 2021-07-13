Educational Development (EDUC) Announces Craig White Promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer and Appointed to the Board of Directors
Educational Development Corporation ("EDC", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White is transitioning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to active Executive Chairman. Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. All changes became effective on July 13, 2021. Craig White has also been appointed and unanimously approved to the Company's Board of Directors.
