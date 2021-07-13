Reconnect with 25% Off Vancouver Experiences

Looking to pick up a new skill after doing nothing during lockdown, then why not try your hand at pottery? Yep, this is your chance to get behind the wheel, learn sculpting techniques and create a piece of art that you’ll love (even if others have to squint to ‘get it’). And while you’ve probably never considered pottery as a booze-based activity, this event is BYOB. Just promise us you won’t get too sloshed – nobody wants to see you trying to recreate that scene from ‘Ghost’. And you can bag your space now for just £29 – clay-mazing.