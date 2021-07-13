European Wax Center, Inc (EWCZ) Files up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rotech Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ROTK) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading provider of home medical equipment and related products and services (collectively referred to as "HME products and services") in the United States. We offer a comprehensive range of HME products and services for home healthcare and delivery across five core business lines: (1) oxygen, (2) ventilators, (3) sleep therapy, (4) wound care and (5) DME. We enable the treatment of patients in their homes, including chronic patients, acute patients or patients with both chronic and acute needs. Our Payor clients include commercial insurers, Medicare, Medicaid, the VA and private individuals. As of March 31, 2021, we served more than 600,000 active patients across over 300 service locations in 45 states, supported by more than 3,500 full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees and key Payor contracts (including over 1,750 Commercial Payor contracts). Over the past several years, we have made substantial, long-term strategic improvements in our business and operations, resulting in a growth rate of over 23% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily driven by organic growth and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 30.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Our growth plans also include continuing to evaluate attractive acquisition opportunities in our industry."