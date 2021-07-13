European Wax Center, Inc (EWCZ) Files up to $100M IPO
European Wax Center, Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) files up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We revolutionized the market for out-of-home ("OOH") hair removal services by creating the first professionalized model exclusively focused on providing high-quality waxing experiences for guests. We take wax-based hair removal seriously because waxing is an integral part of our guests' recurring personal-care and beauty regimens, and our guests trust us to give them an unparalleled experience. Our waxing services provide an efficient and relatively painless means of removing unwanted hair from our guests' bodies and faces. Our mission is to ensure that every guest who walks through our doors leaves feeling unapologetically confident. A 15-minute appointment at one of our centers can transform someone's mood, someone's day-even their perception of themselves."www.streetinsider.com
