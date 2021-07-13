'Behind the Attraction' trailer: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helps pull back the curtain on Disney parks
Disney+ has released the trailer to Behind the Attraction, a 10-part peek behind the scenes at Disney Parks that features Jungle Cruise star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson serves as your tour guide as the series takes you from "It's a Small World" to "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" and everywhere in between, with never-before-seen archival footage and photos, and interviews with the Imagineers who bring the attractions to life.www.wbal.com
