'Behind the Attraction' trailer: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helps pull back the curtain on Disney parks

When Disney+ launched, it did so with an absolutely epic documentary series in The Imagineering Story. It took a closer look at the creation of the various Disney theme parks and all that went into making them a reality. After watching the series, however, the first thought I had was that many of these attractions could have justified an entire episode of their own, so much went into creating them. Now, with Behind the Attraction, a new documentary series co-produced by "Skipper" Dwayne Johnson, we have exactly that.