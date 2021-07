Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that "history" proves that Democratic President Joe Biden is leading a "communist takeover" of the United States. "It's a communist regime. It's been a communist takeover of our country, and it happened on January 21. And that is who Joe Biden is," the Georgia Republican said during an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room. Bannon's program airs on Real America's Voice, a right-leaning media network.