Fostner Elected to St. Norbert Board of Trustees, Despite Controversy

Brandy Hays Morrison has been named to Rice University’s Board of Trustees. Morrison is the vice president of strategic growth for Pluribus Digital, a technology firm based in the Washington, D.C., area, where she leads business development efforts in federal government contracting. Her professional background includes engineering and management consulting positions at Hewlett-Packard, IBM and Accenture before she transitioned to the world of small business. Her clients have spanned several countries (including the U.S., Sweden and Bulgaria) and several federal agencies (including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services). She is also co-founder of the Digital Services Coalition.