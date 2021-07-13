Cancel
What Is Caffeine Tolerance?

By Editorial Process
verywellfit.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're wondering why your midday pick-me-up doesn't offer the same "jolt" that it had before, you may be experiencing what science calls "caffeine tolerance." But, before we can jump into what caffeine tolerance is, we need to rewind and discuss what role caffeine plays in the body. According to...

Healthwausharaargus.com

Cut caffeine without headaches?

Maybe your cup of coffee in the morning has turned into two cups (or three) and you’re feeling jittery or having trouble sleeping. Maybe you’re thinking it’s time to cut back on caffeine, or your provider has recommended you quit – oh, but the headaches. Don’t worry: There’s a way...
HealthPosted by
Mashed

Is Too Much Caffeine Bad For You?

While caffeine is considered a necessary part of most people's morning routine — and occasionally afternoon and evening, too — there are some health impacts to keep in mind before downing those daily espressos. Caffeine is a naturally occurring compound found in ingredients such as nuts, seeds, and other plants. It is one of the world's oldest natural stimulants, dating as far back as brewed teas in 2737 B.C. Some of the most common sources of the stimulant include coffee, tea, energy drinks, soft drinks, and yerba mate.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs You've Got a "Deadly" Blood Clot Inside You

German scientists recently shared a hypothesis why some vaccinates can cause rare blood clots. "While the harmless part of the virus is being made in the nucleus, bits of genetic material can break off, creating 'mutant' proteins that leave the cell and travel around the body," reports Insider. "Blood vessel walls respond to these proteins, which triggers blood clots, they said." Read on to hear about the 7 symptoms of a blood clot—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Women's Healthnortonhealthcare.com

What is a healthy blood pressure for women?

Healthy blood pressure for adults is generally a systolic number under 120 and a diastolic number under 80. High blood pressure (also called HBP or hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your body is consistently too high. Your heart has to work harder to do its job. This can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and other health issues. Although high blood pressure isn’t directly linked to gender assigned at birth, other health issues such as pregnancy, pregnancy prevention and menopause can increase someone’s risk of developing high blood pressure.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Diseases & Treatmentsbee-news.com

What is treatment for a fatty liver?

I am a 77-year-old woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms.
NutritionPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Why vitamin K is so important for older people

Vitamin K is a nutrient that is important for maintaining healthy blood vessels. It is found in leafy greens, such as lettuce, kale and spinach, and in some vegetable oils, especially soybean and canola. In a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found older adults...

