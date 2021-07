We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like everyone who values great cookware, Kitchn is a big fan of Le Creuset. In fact, they’re the first to jump at the opportunity to save whenever the brand’s iconic enameled cast iron pieces go on sale (and share the details with our readers, too!). And if the high price tag has deterred you from starting your own colorful collection, here’s your chance to bring home a pop of Le Creuset beauty for a downright bargain. Right now for a limited time only, you can pick up the brand’s Enameled Steel Demi Tea Kettle, which normally sells for $75, for almost $20 off at Williams Sonoma.