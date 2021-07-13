Cancel
Duncan Keith thanks Blackhawks’ fans as he gets the chance to play closer to family with the Oilers

By Larry Hawley
WGNtv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON – It’s a tough moment, even if it’s one that he wanted for family reasons. Duncan Keith wanted to be closer to his son Colton, who lives in Penticton, British Columbia and mentioned that often during his introductory news conference through the Oilers, who acquired him on Monday in a trade with the Blackhawks.

