Turnout sparse in District 2 School Board runoff race

ALBANY — The voters who turned out to cast ballots at the Radium Springs Middle School for Tuesday’s Dougherty School Board runoff election saw a familiar face in Rosa Malone … as well as her sister, son and grandson, all part of a three-generation poll team.

Through lunchtime, two less than the six poll workers present had come in to vote, with the fourth voter of the morning arriving just before noon, in the District 2 Dougherty County School Board election between Norma Gaines-Heath and Alma Noble.

The winner will complete the unexpired term of board member Milton “June Bug” Griffin, who died in February, that ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

While discussing her dedication to the job she has worked since 1986, Malone slowly revealed that the lessons she instilled about the importance of voting had taken root as she pointed to younger sister Evelyn Flood, son Russell Malone and grandson Malik Malone, spread around the school gym at their stations.

“That’s my neighbor right there, and that’s my church person over there,” the 87-year-old Malone, who has served as precinct manager for 25 years, said in completing introductions of the team.

“This is slow, very slow,” she said of the turnout. “This precinct is not as active as some of them because we are very small” at about 700 registered voters.

Less than 10 percent of the more then 10,000 registered voters in District 2 turned out for the June 15 special election in which a six-candidate field was narrowed down to Gaines-Heath and Noble.

Malone began working as a poll clerk when her daughter-in-law was a precinct manager prior to her taking over the role herself in 1986.

“She got out of it, and I kept doing it,” Malone said. “I guess I’m just interested in helping people get to vote. Really, I think that’s a great privilege to get to help decide what goes on in your country and your state.

“It’s just a pleasure to do this. I’ve trained I don’t know how many people.”

Malone, who registered to vote in 1969 and was familiar with the civil rights struggle that preceded voting legislation, said her parents also stressed the importance of voting, a lesson she passed along to the younger generations in her family.

“I’ve been voting ever since,” she said. “I tell people when I see them they need to get out and vote. I try to get people to register. Some people think one vote can’t change things, but it can.”

Flood said her sister convinced her to work at the poll.

“She hired me,” Flood said. “I’ve been here (about) 20 years. I enjoy working with the people and giving them the right directions. I enjoy what I do.”

As for Malone, she said she is not ready to hang up her poll badge any time soon.

“I’m the oldest person doing this,” she said. “I’m the oldest person still being a manager of the polls.”

Prior to casting her ballot, April Turner said she feels it is important to vote, even for a runoff in a special election for a school board seat.

“I think it’s important that your voice be heard and your vote gets counted,” said Turner, whose youngest daughter will be a senior at Monroe Comprehensive High School this year. “If you don’t vote, you’re not participating in decisions that affect you.”