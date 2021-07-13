Southwest Georgians can help with blood shortage

Blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients. File Photo

ATLANTA — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming southwest Georgia blood donation opportunities:

Albany

7/21: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Synovus, Albany, 2819 Old Dawson Road

7/22: 2-7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road

7/23: 1-6 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road

7/24: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Albany, 901 S. Westover Blvd.

8/2: noon-5 p.m., Porterfield UMC-RSMO Albany, 2200 Dawson Road

Tifton

7/16: 2-6:30 p.m., Tifton Mall, 458 N. Virginia Ave.

7/20: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.

7/21: 3-7 p.m., Tifton Mall, 458 N. Virginia Ave.

7/30: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwell West Campus, 2227 Highway 41 North

8/4: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., ABAC, 2802 Moore Highway

8/5: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.