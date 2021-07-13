Weekend activities set to raise awareness for The Arc of Southwest Georgia

DeAnna Julian Special Photo

ALBANY — Two days of events this week in Albany will be part of a celebration of the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, with activities for families and a trip along the Flint River Trail.

As a prelude to Saturday’s One Voice Georgia Run, Walk, Roll and Bike, The Arc of Southwest Georgia will hold a celebration at 6 p.m. Friday at the 101 Oglethorpe Blvd. Veterans Park Amphitheatre.

“We have a One Voice Georgia event on Friday that’s going to have food trucks, a band, silent auction, cornhole tournament, kids activities and more,” DeAnna Julian, executive director of The Arc, said. “It’s all part of the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“We want to have everybody come out and enjoy themselves and see what we do.”

There is no charge for the One Voice Georgia for Disability Rights event.

On Saturday the One Voice Georgia Run, Walk, Roll and Bike will line up for one-mile and 5K events. There is a $25 entry fee.

“We’ve always had an annual fundraiser,” Julian said. “We’re trying something new this year. We’re hoping this will become our annual fundraiser.”

The Arc Region 4 office, which serves more than 600 individuals in 32 southwest Georgia counties, depends on donations from area residents and the business community, and with government funding cut in recent years is looking for a successful run, said Jon Dumond, fiscal services administrator for The Arc.

“Without that funding, it’s harder for us to support our individuals,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to raise awareness. We want to get the word out. We want to let people know why this is so important for us.”