Oxford American, Fayetteville Roots Announce ‘No Tears Suite’ Performances, Events
Oxford American, in collaboration with Fayetteville Roots, University of Arkansas Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education, Vernon AME Church, and the Woody Guthrie Center are holding a four-day community experience, the organizations announced Tuesday. This four-day slate culminates around two live performances of the No Tears Suite in Fayetteville and Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 23-26. All events are free to attend — registration information and event times will be announced in early September.www.aymag.com
