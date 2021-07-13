Cancel
Oxford American, Fayetteville Roots Announce ‘No Tears Suite’ Performances, Events

aymag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford American, in collaboration with Fayetteville Roots, University of Arkansas Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education, Vernon AME Church, and the Woody Guthrie Center are holding a four-day community experience, the organizations announced Tuesday. This four-day slate culminates around two live performances of the No Tears Suite in Fayetteville and Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 23-26. All events are free to attend — registration information and event times will be announced in early September.

