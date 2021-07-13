Oxford American, Fayetteville Roots Announce ‘No Tears Suite’ Performances, Events

"Born a slave somewhere in Tennessee, Mary lived to become one of the freest souls ever to draw a breath, or a .38," the actor Gary Cooper wrote of Mary Fields -- a.k.a. Stagecoach Mary -- for an EBONY profile 1959. Mary was a Western inspiration to the Classical Hollywood performer. And it's easy to see why. Mary embodied the traits of bravery and independence which defined the American frontier. She was, famously, the first African American woman to carry mail for the U.S. Postal Service. And at the time of her historic route, Mary was already sixty years old!