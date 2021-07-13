Jujamcyn Theaters to make accessibility improvements following suit

Jujamcyn Theaters pledged to make improvements to its theaters as part of the settlement of a lawsuit over accessibility issues. The suit, filed July 8 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, alleged violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act at each of Jujamcyn’s five Broadway theaters. In response, Jujamcyn agreed to provide 44 wheelchair accessible seating locations across its theaters, 54 aisle transfer seating locations for individuals to move from a wheelchair to a seat and eliminated 200 barriers to accessibility in theater restrooms, concession counters, waiting areas and box offices.