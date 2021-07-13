Cancel
Early anticoagulant treatment shown to reduce death in moderately ill COVID-19 patients

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

COVID-19 is marked by heightened inflammation and abnormal clotting in the blood vessels, particularly in the lungs, and is believed to contribute to progression to severe disease and death. New trial results show that administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could halt the thrombo-inflammation process and reduce the risk of severe disease and death.

