renowned chef Alice Waters tackles how food defines us. In her new book, Waters looks at how food has negatively impacted people and the environment but also how it can help heal and replenish. As she writes in the book’s introduction, “How we eat is how we live.” Through her own lived experiences, Waters charts America’s various food eras—from World War II’s victory gardens to frozen dinners and fast food, as well as more recent farm-to-table efforts and the virtues of biodiversity and sustainability. Above all, the book is a meditation on how what we eat impacts not only us but the planet and what can be done to create deep, long-lasting change.