Ford County receives first American Rescue Plan Act payment
Ford County’s first payment of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act should be about $1.2 million. Monday night the board approved hiring Bellwether LLC for $20,000. The law says counties can hire someone for consultation, management, oversight and compliance with the act. Board member Chuck Aubry said he has read everything he can about the act and that rules about what the money can be spent for keep changing.www.fordcountyrecord.com
