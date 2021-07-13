Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford County, IL

Ford County receives first American Rescue Plan Act payment

By Carol Thilmony
fordcountyrecord.com
 11 days ago

Ford County’s first payment of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act should be about $1.2 million. Monday night the board approved hiring Bellwether LLC for $20,000. The law says counties can hire someone for consultation, management, oversight and compliance with the act. Board member Chuck Aubry said he has read everything he can about the act and that rules about what the money can be spent for keep changing.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ford County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Ford County, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Hastings
Person
Dennis Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Board Chair#Bellwether Llc#The Health Department#Ford County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy