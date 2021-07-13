Cancel
Impairments found in neurons derived from people with schizophrenia and genetic mutation

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA scientific team has shown that the release of neurotransmitters in the brain is impaired in patients with schizophrenia who have a rare, single-gene mutation known to predispose people to a range of neurodevelopmental disorders. Significantly, the results from the research with human-derived neurons validated previous and new experiments that...

