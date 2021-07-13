Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Wild bats found at Omaha Zoo, visitors may’ve been exposed to rabies

kjan.com
 12 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Visitors to a popular tourist destination in Omaha-Council Bluffs may have been exposed to a dangerous disease, and it’s not COVID-19. The Henry Doorly Zoo held an event over the 4th of July weekend where guests stayed overnight in the aquarium complex. One woman reportedly awoke to find a wild, brown bat near her head. She wasn’t injured but a total of seven wild bats were later caught in the building and one tested positive for rabies.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
State
Iowa State
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Rabies#Camping#The Zoo#Omaha Zoo#Radio Iowa#The Henry Doorly Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy