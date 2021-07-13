Cancel
Washington State

The evolving profile of Washington’s manufacturing sector

By TJ Martinell
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its work during the 2021 legislative session that concluded earlier this year, state lawmakers on the Senate Labor, Commerce & Tribal Affairs Committee are now looking at the state of the manufacturing sector in Washington. While the sector has diminished in both workers and its share of the state’s overall workforce since 2000, a new report by the Association of Washington Business (AWB) emphasizes the continued importance of manufacturers to the state economy even as the sector overlaps with other industries.

