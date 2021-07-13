COVID-19, other diseases caused historic South Dakota deaths
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health reports that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the state’s number of deaths to hit historic levels last year. The provisional report also found deaths from diabetes, liver diseases and unintentional injuries reached their highest number in a decade. As the pandemic disrupted health care, doctors worried that people could see complications from other chronic diseases.740thefan.com
