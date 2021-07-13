Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City 'Feel Privately' That £89 Million Transfer 'Is Possible' For Premier League Star

By Brandon Evans
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5WSp_0avrrk0600

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Manchester City this summer, with Txiki Begiristain possibly ready to sanction a record-fee move for the Aston Villa skipper.

Pep Guardiola has recently dropped several hints that he intends on shaking up and refreshing his squad, and the potential signing of Jack Grealish would be seen as a key step in accomplishing this goal.

Throughout the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Jack Grealish established himself as one of the division’s most creative players, with only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes recording more assists.

The midfielder also averaged an astounding 3.1 key passes per game along with an 83.3% pass success percentage – stats on par with Kevin De Bruyne.

As reported by Dean Jones of Eurosport UK, it's believed that Aston Villa would be open to accepting a huge offer – particularly in the vicinity of £89 million, a fee that would smash Manchester City’s current transfer record.

Aston Villa have already recruited attacking midfielder Emi Buendia and have notably chased Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe, thus suggesting that the Birmingham based side could be preparing for life without their star man.

Jack Grealish’s potential arrival would be an exciting one for Manchester City fans, but it's one which may signal the departures of several key players, such as Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

It is surely set to be an interesting transfer window for the club, and with Manchester City’s Premier League rivals’ having already strengthened this summer, the Blues must also do the same.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
86
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Birmingham City#Eurosport#Arsenal#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

“We Can Do Great Things!" - Man City Star Provides Insight Into Feeling Ahead of New Season

The 21-year-old moved to Manchester last season and has won the Premier League title as well as the Carabao Cup in just his first season with the Mancunian club. Torres impressed everyone around the club with a remarkable 16 direct-goal contribution tally in 36 appearances across all competitions, a notable achievement considering the struggles he had to undergo after contracting the coronavirus twice.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City place in-form star on the transfer list

Manchester City have been linked with Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer. While the Cityzens are said to be extremely close to signing Jack Grealish, the same cannot be said about the Cityzens’ pursuit of his English teammate, Harry Kane. Harry Kane has been valued at a mammoth £150...
Premier LeagueSports Illustrated

Man City Forward Closes In On Multi-Million Pound Exit, Club Ruled Out Of Three Striker Target Pursuits - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #30

To nobody's surprise, rumours surrounding Manchester City's summer plans have continued to swirl, and there's been several developments on the striker front as Etihad officials continue their pursuit of an immediate Sergio Aguero replacement. As always, City Xtra are here to keep you up to date with the last 24...

Comments / 0

Community Policy