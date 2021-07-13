COVID-19, other diseases caused historic South Dakota deaths
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The COVID-19 pandemic pushed South Dakota’s death rate to hit historic levels last year, according to a report from the state Department of Health. The provisional report also found deaths from diabetes, liver diseases and unintentional injuries reached their highest levels in a decade. As the pandemic disrupted health care, doctors worried that people could see complications from other chronic diseases, particularly as patients avoided regular appointments or delayed elective procedures to avoid catching COVID-19.bismarcktribune.com
