Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

COVID-19, other diseases caused historic South Dakota deaths

By Associated Press
Bismarck Tribune
 11 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The COVID-19 pandemic pushed South Dakota’s death rate to hit historic levels last year, according to a report from the state Department of Health. The provisional report also found deaths from diabetes, liver diseases and unintentional injuries reached their highest levels in a decade. As the pandemic disrupted health care, doctors worried that people could see complications from other chronic diseases, particularly as patients avoided regular appointments or delayed elective procedures to avoid catching COVID-19.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Covid 19#Chronic Diseases#South Dakotans#Kelo Tv#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy