Remote Work Company 'Remote' Raises $150 Million in Fresh Funding

Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced its new Global Partner Program, providing enhanced resources and tools to support its clients within the financial ecosystem while driving growth, rapidly accelerating their digital transformation and helping them provide better customer experiences. Led by Gwenn Lazar, Senior Vice President, Channel Development, and 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List recipient, the program offers its go-to-market channel partners – banks, fintechs, ERPs, industry associations, buying groups, accounts payable providers and system integrators – more opportunities and support in adding Billtrust’s leading AR automation and B2B integrated payments capabilities to their portfolios. Currently, 53 companies are participating in the program.