Business

Remote Work Company 'Remote' Raises $150 Million in Fresh Funding

cheddar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote work technology company 'Remote" is raising some serious capital to make it easier than ever for companies to support their remote workers, and they're announcing a $150 million series B funding round. Remote CEO Job van der Voort joined Cheddar to discuss.

