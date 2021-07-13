Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Scrapping the Sacred

By Aimee Ng
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 500-year-old painting of a man praying to nothing (or at least nothing visible) lingered in storage at the Princeton University Art Museum. Chief Conservator Bart Devolder and I got talking. Something had to be missing. In the hands of some artists, the man’s object of devotion might have been meant to be imagined by the viewer as being somewhere beyond the frame or perhaps assumed to be visualized only in the man’s mind. But this artist—Giovanni Battista Moroni (whom I wrote about in a previous contribution to these pages)—tends to be more literal. His “sacred portraits” (a type he seems to have invented), three of which are known today, present wealthy men and women with hands in prayer and the divine objects of their devotion behind them. These sacred portraits invert the more typical insertion of portraits of donors into larger devotional scenes. In his sacred portraits, Moroni makes the portrait primary, the humans large and close to the viewer; consequently, the sacred slides ever so slightly into the role of backdrop or attribute.

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albrecht Dürer
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin And Child#European#Italians#Overpaint#The Baptist Moroni#Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Arts
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Understanding who is the Truth

In Matthew, chapter 16, Jesus starts a discussion with His disciples by asking a question: “Whom do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?” Notice, He did not refer to Himself by His given name. He refers to Himself by a title we find in Daniel: “Son of Man.”
Religionbrooklynrail.org

Blind Faith

In 2019, a small painting found in the kitchen of an elderly Frenchwoman sold at auction for almost 27 million dollars. The high price reflects the work’s rarity; it is one of only 11 works attributed to the Florentine artist Cimabue (ca. 1240–1301), cited by Dante and celebrated by Vasari as the harbinger of Italian Renaissance painting. Painted with bright tempera and shimmering gold leaf, it depicts a scene of incredible violence. A captive Christ stands in the center of a city, surrounded by angry men who strike him with sticks and swords.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Melanie George & Ali Rosas-Salas with Thomas Ford

This past September, Jacob’s Pillow announced that it would expand its curatorial team, adding two women of color—dramaturg and scholar Melanie George and live-performance curator Ali Rosa-Salas—to a powerful entity within the organization. The decision would reflect a larger issue within the dance world: gatekeeping positions are often held by those who uphold a dance culture that values white, Western art forms. But George and Rosa-Salas are deeply invested in pushing against those norms.
Palmerton, PATimes News

Sacred Heart news

Sacred Heart Parish, Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton will celebrate our Saturday Vigil Mass on July 17 at 5 p.m. and Sunday Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. July 18. Please note: Most COVID-19 restrictions in the diocese have been lifted except for sharing the cup during the Eucharist and offering the sign of peace.
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Sacred music conference planned in Lewiston

LEWISTON — The Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul will host the second annual Maine Sacred Music Conference on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13, at 122 Ash St. “Participants will be joining Catholic musicians, religious, and lay people dedicated to the revival of the centuries-old commitment to beauty and reverence in Catholic liturgy as they explore the liturgical forms and practices that have long formed the foundation of Catholic worship,” said Scott Vaillancourt, music director at the Basilica, according to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Encourage One Another

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 1 Thessalonians 5:4-11. It was just today. I received a compliment and encouragement from a friend. I took a step back and considered how this encouragement made me feel!. “But you, brothers and sisters, are not in darkness so that...
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

'Sacred Earth, Sacred Work' worship series continues at Greensky Hill church

CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship outdoors at the church site, 8484 Green Sky Hill Road near Charlevoix, and online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. At 10 a.m., Sunday, July 18, Greensky Hill continues the series "Sacred Earth, Sacred Work," with Week 4: "Sacred Creative Vocation."...
ReligionMilton Daily Standard

The meaning of Christ's crucifixion

“While we were yet helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. Why, one will hardly die for a righteous man, though perhaps for a good man one will dare even to die. But God shows his love for us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:6-8)
ReligionAshtabula Star Beacon

Can we escape Bible context?

It is a given that context in any category of life is going to have something to say about the content therein. It is our opinion that interpreters of Bible prophecy have failed to identify and thus stay within the time period and the audience of the first century people. The New Testament was not written two weeks or two months ago. The closing time of the end of the Judaic economy in the first century is what Matthew thru Revelation is all about. The events promised by apostles and others in the New Testament for fulfillment were for those persons then, not for anybody today. The results of those events we read about are for Christians forever in the New Testament, but the peace, rest, blessings, are results of those finished accomplished belong to Christians today.
ReligionOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

The prodigals are returning home

“The father said, ‘My son, you are always with me by my side. Everything I have is yours to enjoy. It’s only right to rejoice and celebrate like this, because your brother was once dead and gone, but now he is alive and back with us again. He was lost, but now he is found!’ ”
ReligionBrunswick News

Christians are different because of what they believe

What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?. Dear H.Q.: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).
Religionhometownsource.com

Put your faith in Jesus

Do you remember how you felt when you were very young and your birthday approached? You are excited and anxious. You knew you would certainly receive gifts and other special treats. But some things would be a surprise. Birthdays combine assurance and anticipation, and so does faith! Faith is the confidence based on past experience that God’s new and fresh surprises will surely be ours.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Delays push back Sacred Heart changes

CHESTERTOWN — Supply issues have delayed the new roof and HVAC system replacement at 508 High St. that was originally scheduled to start on July 19, according to Mary Jo Frohlich, business manager for Sacred Heart Parish. The new revised schedule is as follows: Sacred Heart Church will be closed...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.6:21-23; quote by Elie Wiesel

Romans Rom.6:21-23 Hope is like peace. It is not a gift from God. It is a gift only we can give one another. Elie Wiesel (1928-2016) was a Romanian-born American writer, professor, political activist, Nobel laureate, and Holocaust survivor. He authored 57 books, written mostly in French and English, including “Night,” a work based on his experiences as a Jewish prisoner in the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps.
ReligionBrunswick Beacon

America ... about to be conquered?

In America today, the unconcerned, soon to be conquered, continue in their day-to-day existence as serfs while our enemy is slowly but surely planning for a change of command. The enemy, (the Communist) is limited in his openness to treat the slaves (you and I) as mere chattel. Nine of the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto are now firmly in place. That limitation has been due to the Second Amendment; our guns must be taken from us (Luke 11:21-22). “Behold, I’m bringing a nation against you from afar, a nation whose language you don’t know, nor can you understand what they say,” (Jeremiah 5:15).
Religionlareviewofbooks.org

The Fallacies of “Progress”: On Leonard Greenspoon’s “Jewish Bible Translations”

Jewish Bible Translations: Personalities, Passions, Politics, Progress. THIS SURVEY of a vast terrain begins where its author’s involvement with the subject began. After entering Harvard to study Classics in 1970, he transferred to the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations, where he took a seminar on the Book of Joshua taught by Protestant theologian G. Ernest Wright. Wright regaled him with stories of Max Margolis, editor of the Jewish Publication Society of America Bible of 1917, and his student Harry M. Orlinsky, chief editor of the New Jewish Publication Society version of 1985 and of the Greek translation of Joshua. This was a headier brew than Homer and Aeschylus. Greenspoon was hooked, and his new account of Jewish translations of the Bible from the Septuagint onward, Jewish Bible Translations: Personalities, Passions, Politics, Progress, benefits from his warm fellow-feeling toward most of the Jewish translators he surveys. It also suffers from assumptions betrayed in the last word of the book’s subtitle, since any notion of “progress” may appear, on closer examination, to be more in the mind of the historian than in historical reality. Ironically, as his survey approaches the present era, Greenspoon identifies progress with certain kinds of emendation of the Hebrew text but not others, an ideological rift not that different from the issues he lays out with admirable clarity in his discussion of the first Greek translations.
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Reading Jane Eyre as a Sacred Text

The summer that I did my chaplaincy internship was a wildly full twelve weeks. I was thirty-two years old and living in the haze of the end of an engagement as I walked the hospital corridors carrying around my Bible and visiting patients. “Hi, I’m Vanessa. I’m from the spiritual care department. How are you today?”
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

Justice offers forgiveness, not escape

I once called on a mother of two girls who were in our little mission church’s Sunday School. I was nervous about what I had to say. Her daughters were both out of control, disrupting Sunday School classes and even worship services. I had come to recruit her help. She...

Comments / 1

Community Policy