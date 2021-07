President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will nominate Google critic and progressive favorite Jonathan Kanter to lead the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. The selection is another shot across the bow at the Big Tech firms, following his nomination of Lina Khan to lead the Federal Trade Commission. Khan has been a long-time critic of the status quo antitrust framework as it related to the tech sector. Both Khan's post at the FTC and the role Kanter would fill if confirmed to the DOJ share responsibility for prosecuting illegal monopolies and stopping anticompetitive mergers in their tracks.