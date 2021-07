MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. John Thompson’s lawyer says he won’t resign amidst old allegations of domestic abuse. Thompson was not convicted on those charges, which occurred before 2010. But representatives of both parties, including the governor and House speaker, want him gone and have asked him to resign. House Republicans are promising to file at least two ethics charges against Thompson Monday. The surfacing of the new allegations of domestic abuse, which Thompson denies, have pushed top Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, to demand his immediate resignation. Hortman was already investigating allegations that Thompson does not live...