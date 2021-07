Binance US will be competing for a public spot proceeding despite facing allegations from global regulators. Binance US which is a cryptocurrency exchange operating in the American market will opt for an IPO way to go public. The firm is currently in the process of navigating heavy regulatory concerns and crackdowns. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has commented on the possibility of the firm listing on an IPO and communicated possible plans of the company concerning regulatory requirements and protocols.