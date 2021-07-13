Vandalia increases speed limit on Airport Access Road in attempt to draw truck traffic

Vandalia city officials are increasing the speed limit from 55 mph to 65 mph on Airport Access Road in another attempt to push truck traffic off of the city’s main roads. The city continues to face challenges with truck traffic after working on efforts to alleviate it with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the city’s police division. Increasing the speed limit on the route between the Dayton International Airport and Interstate 70 will shorten the drivers trip time and ultimately make the route more appealing, according to the city.