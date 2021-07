PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general announced on Wednesday a national settlement with drugmakers over the opioid epidemic. Companies that make opioid painkillers will pay $26 billion to states and local governments. States have 30 days to decide whether to accept the deal. Local governments will have 150 days. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is skeptical. “The District Attorney’s Office is very concerned that what has been called a settlement is actually a sellout. What settlement? We’ve received no specifics and there should be a couple hundred pages of specifics about how money that’s supposed to be coming from this lawsuit will make it to Philadelphia,” Krasner said. If the deal is accepted, the drug companies will make their payments over an 18-year time span.