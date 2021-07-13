Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Rising crime rates could undermine the US’ progressive prosecutor movement

kcrw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Krasner, one of the first big city district attorneys elected as part of the progressive prosecutor movement, is up for reelection this year. He’s expected to keep his seat after winning the city’s Democratic primary in May. That primary was seen as a major test for the progressive reforms Krasner and others like him are pushing — amid a big spike in violent crime happening in major U.S. cities since the start of the pandemic. Philadelphia has reported nearly 300 homicides so far this year.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Larry Krasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#Homicides#Philadelphia#San Francisco#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

‘We’re trying to prevent a mother from losing their child’: Gang interventionist on spike in gun violence

Homicides in the City of Los Angeles are up 25% from last year, according to LA Police Department Chief Michel Moore. The city has had 162 homicides from January 1 to June 22, compared to 129 homicides during the same period in 2020. Some are worried that the trend could worsen as we head into summer — research shows that violence jumps during warmer weather.
Law Enforcementbloomberglaw.com

Progressive Prosecutors Navigate Wary Cops, Anxious Communities

Criminal justice advocates demand results from progressive prosecutors. Progressive district attorneys swept into office in Democrats’ 2020 wave marked a break from law and order predecessors who campaigned on conviction numbers and the length of sentences won. Bolstered by widespread outcry over racial policing policies, the newly installed prosecutors vowed...
Public SafetyBlack Hills Pioneer

Combatting crime rates

OPINION — Crime is on the rise across America. Since the beginning of 2021, cities have faced surging levels of violence. The most staggering statistics have emerged in Portland, where homicides and shootings have jumped by a disturbing 533% and 126% respectively, compared to 2020. Rates are not likely to...
Billings, MTravallirepublic.com

Daines, local officials talk rising crime rates in Billings

U.S. Senator Steve Daines joined local law enforcement, elected officials and a district judge to tour the Billings Police Department’s evidence facility Friday to talk about concerning levels of crime in the region. Daines sat down with Billings city administrator Chris Kukulski, Police Chief Rich St. John, County Commissioner John...
Oakland, CAdavisvanguard.org

Progressive Prosecutors Discuss Resisting Police Union Pushback

OAKLAND, CA – Los Angeles progressive District Attorney George Gascón, and Christine Soto Deberry, the founder and Executive Director of the Prosecutor’s Alliance – an organization for reform-oriented prosecutors and other law enforcement – met on a panel sponsored by Impact Justice to discuss how progressive prosecutors navigate the pushback they face from police unions who try to stifle reform.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Brazen DC shooting is latest in capital as rising crime threatens US cities

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Brazen DC shooting is latest in capital as rising crime threatens US cities. Police in Washington, D.C., late Thursday appealed for the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen fleeing in a getaway car after allegedly opening fire on a bustling street about one mile away from the White House.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

All Crime Is Local

Americans are freaked out about crime in the United States. As many as eight in 10 say it’s a major problem. They rank it ahead of health care and poverty, perennial priorities. Solid majorities believe that crime is worse today than it was 30 years ago, which is not even close to true, despite record increases in homicides in 2020.
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

Voter suppression: Address real societal problems instead

Re: “Congress, follow Washington’s lead on voting rights and pass the For the People Act” [July 18, Opinion]:. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is correct: The rest of the country should look to Washington, where voting is easy, convenient, secure, and the turnouts are high. Unfortunately, many of the states in...
Louisiana Statekcrw.com

Violent crimes are up in LA. What’s driving it, how activists are trying to stem it

A rise in violent crime in the City of Los Angeles, including homicides, is making for an ominous summer forecast. Fernando Rejón, executive director of the Urban Peace Institute, says the past year led to a convergence of many key issues, including a national reckoning with law enforcement and systemic racism. That coupled with the large loss of life, mental health issues, and isolation of the pandemic led to more anxieties, tension, and ultimately, violence.
California StateLaist.com

Outgunned: Why California’s Groundbreaking Firearms Law Is Failing

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. In the wake of a shooting rampage in a Chicago suburb two decades ago, and with lofty expectations, California became the first state in the country to create a database identifying thousands of people who’d legally purchased guns but were now deemed too dangerous to be armed.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Your World' on crime rates and new COVID mandates

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on July 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, minutes away at the White House. of Joe Biden and Angela Merkel of Germany having...
Omaha, NE101.9 KELO-FM

Hate crimes on the rise in the region

OMAHA, NE (AP) — Hate crimes are on the rise. The FBI says Nebraska and Iowa have seen a rise in hate crimes in recent years, most of which have been committed on the basis of race and ethnicity. The FBI region that includes Nebraska and Iowa has seen a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy