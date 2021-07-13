Rising crime rates could undermine the US’ progressive prosecutor movement

Larry Krasner, one of the first big city district attorneys elected as part of the progressive prosecutor movement, is up for reelection this year. He’s expected to keep his seat after winning the city’s Democratic primary in May. That primary was seen as a major test for the progressive reforms Krasner and others like him are pushing — amid a big spike in violent crime happening in major U.S. cities since the start of the pandemic. Philadelphia has reported nearly 300 homicides so far this year.