As COVID rises in Japan, Olympic athletes must sign waivers promising not to sue if they get sick

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Olympics are less than two weeks away, and Tokyo is entering another state of emergency prompted by a resurgence of COVID-19 in the region. Restaurants must cut hours, and alcohol sales are prohibited for the duration of the Olympic Games. Officials hope these measures will stop large local gatherings as nearly 100,000 people — such as athletes, journalists, and staff — come to Japan. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says the games will be safe, but it’s also making athletes personally take on all coronavirus-related risks by signing liability waivers.

