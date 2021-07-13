Nashville native sentenced to prison for child pornography charges
A Nashville woman has been sentenced to prison on charges of conspiracy to produce, distribute, possess and receive child pornography. The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida says that a federal judge in Tallahassee sentenced 23-year-old Madison King to 25 years in prison. The sentence, which followed her guilty plea last year, was announced by Jason Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.wfxl.com
Comments / 0