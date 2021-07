(Minneapolis, MN) — A vaccine expert with the Mayo Clinic says the delta variant of COVID-19 will “find everybody” who is not immune. Dr. Gregory Poland spoke to WCCO in Minneapolis and said there’s “no question” that there will be a surge in new cases because of the variant. Poland gave a warning to the unvaccinated, and said don’t be deceived that you got this far and you’re okay. The doctor said, “this is a very different variant, it will find you.” The CDC said this week that the delta variant now makes up over 80-percent of new coronavirus cases.