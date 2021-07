Does anyone out there miss Danielle Staub? I didn’t think so. Now does Danielle miss us? Absolutely. Desperate for any screen time, she recently appeared in a short series of interviews on The Housewife and The Hustler. For those of you who don’t know, THATH is a documentary about Erika Bamboozle Jayne and husband Tom […] The post Danielle Staub Says Margaret Josephs Is “The Hugest Problem With The Entire Cast” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Slams Margaret For Being “An Instigator With A Lot Of Legal Problems” And Shades Teresa Giudice’s Intelligence appeared first on Reality Tea.