ISS Daily Summary Report – 7/12/2021

By Bill Keeter
NASA
 19 days ago

Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR) – Fluids and Combustion Facility: The crew removed the O2 Bottle from the CIR Manifold #2 rack and replaced it with a high percentage oxygen bottle containing 85% O2 and 15% N2. The crew also replaced the fuel bottle in the CIR Manifold #4 rack with a bottle containing 100% C2H6 (Ethane). The CIR includes an optics bench, combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer control, and five different cameras for performing combustion investigations in microgravity.

