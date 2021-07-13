Cancel
US passports will soon include a third gender option

By Sarah Medina
Time Out Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States passports just got a little more inclusive. On June 30, the US State Department announced that travelers will no longer be required to provide medical certification in order to change their gender marker on their passport. Instead, all passport applicants will have the chance to self-select for gender on the appropriate forms. But the new rules don't just apply to first-time applicants. Following the update, anyone can request a new passport with a different gender selection.

