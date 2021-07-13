Former teacher, local church employee charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment
A former teacher and middle school director at a local church has been charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment charges. According to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department, Roy Christopher Daniel, 31, who has worked in the Troup County School System and at First Baptist Church on the Square, was charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment.www.lagrangenews.com
