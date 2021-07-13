Dr. Gary Allen Anderson Sr.

On the morning of July 5, 2021, Gary Allen Anderson Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather (Baba), and dedicated minister, passed away at the age of 84. Gary was born on June 6, 1937, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Dimple and J.P. Anderson. He was a native of Nashville and committed his life to Christ at the age of nine at Grace Baptist Church in Nashville. He received his bachelor’s degree in History and English from Belmont University in 1959, where he met his wife, Sara Joyce (Middleton) Anderson. Gary went on to receive his Masters of Divinity and his Doctorate of Theology from Southern Baptist Theological School in Louisville, Kentucky.