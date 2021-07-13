Cancel
For U.S. Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez, Having a Parent With Type 2 Diabetes Gives Inner Strength a New Meaning

diabetesselfmanagement.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInner strength has a different meaning for Laurie Hernandez, who from a young age has watched her father, Tony Hernandez, carefully manage his health. Tony was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar, around the time Laurie was born. Since then, he’s had to find the strength within him to make the right choices – including diet, exercise and medication – to properly manage his condition.

