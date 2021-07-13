For U.S. Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez, Having a Parent With Type 2 Diabetes Gives Inner Strength a New Meaning
Inner strength has a different meaning for Laurie Hernandez, who from a young age has watched her father, Tony Hernandez, carefully manage his health. Tony was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar, around the time Laurie was born. Since then, he’s had to find the strength within him to make the right choices – including diet, exercise and medication – to properly manage his condition.www.diabetesselfmanagement.com
