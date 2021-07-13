For U.S. Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez, Having a Parent With Type 2 Diabetes Gives Inner Strength a New Meaning

For Laurie Hernandez, her experience at this summer's Tokyo Olympics will fare differently compared to the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won a silver medal for the individual balance beam event and a gold medal with her U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team (aka the "Final Five") in the all-around. Now acting as an analyst for NBC's Olympics coverage, the 21-year-old athlete, who injured her left knee at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in June 2021 dashing her hopes of competing in this year's Games, is grateful to be part of the festivities in a new capacity.